Kubbra Sait recalls when Salman Khan arrived 5 hours late for shoot and said ‘Lunch break karein’: ‘Everyone eats with him’

Kubbra Sait, who gained fame after playing Kukoo in Sacred Games, had her first on-screen appearance in a Salman Khan film and in a recent interview, Kubbra recalled her experience of working in the 2011 film Ready. Kubbra played the role of a house help in the film and talking to Faye D’Souza for her YouTube channel, she recalled that Salman arrived for the shoot at 2:45 pm when the entire crew had been waiting for him since morning.

Kubbra said that she would leave the hotel at 5:30 am, with just one apple. “I said breakfast? They said apple, they flung an apple at my face. I asked for one more and they flung another apple at my face. They were saying we’ll start the shoot at 10. That became 11, 11 became 12,” she recalled.

After waiting for hours, Kubbra remembered that the hubbub began at around 2:45 pm. “You know someone important has arrived. That important person is the hero of the film. Everyone’s pulling up their pants and like let’s do some work and there emerges Salman Khan. We were shooting at a golf course so it’s a visual. There are these big massive life-sized windows and Salman Khan comes and flexes his back, moves his head to either side and says ‘Lunch break karein?'”

Kubbra laughed and recalled that how she had just eaten an apple since morning and they had not gotten any work done till about 3 pm. “Idhar main ek apple khaya hai subah se. Kaam bhi kar lete hain na (I had had just one apple since morning. May be we should work.) But no, we had lunch,” she said.

The Foundation actor then highlighted the positive aspects of working with Salman and spoke about his welcoming nature. “Always look for the positives. This man would always bring every co-actor on that set on that big dining table and everybody eats with him. So I feel, breaking bread with someone becomes like most forgiving act ever,” she said.

Later, Kubbra worked with Salman in Sultan as well.