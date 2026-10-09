‘Before Dhurandhar song Shararat, it was the lowest phase of my life’: Krystle D’Souza

In an exclusive interview, Krystle D’Souza opened up about how her life has changed after winning The Traitors Season 2 and featuring in the song ‘Shararat’ from Dhurandhar.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
6 min readMumbaiOct 9, 2026 04:26 PM IST
Krystle Dsouza on Shararat SuccessKrystle D'Souza on Dhurandhar song Shararat's success (Photos: Krystle Dsouza/Instagram)
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Actor Krystle D’Souza has been part of the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. While she found success on television, her transition to films came with several challenges. Despite appearing in projects such as Chehre and Visfot, Krystle went through a difficult phase in her career before the song “Shararat” from Dhurandhar came her way. The song’s success in marked a turning point for the actor, and her subsequent victory on The Traitors Season 2 added to her growing popularity. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Krystle opened up about how “Shararat” came her way during one of the lowest phases of her life. She also shared how Traitors 2 win changed her life.

Krystle D’Souza on Dhurandhar’s song’s success

Talking about how her life changed after “Shararat” from Dhurandhar went viral, Krystle D’Souza said, “Dhurandhar was a gamechanger for me. I loved the response the song received. I didn’t expect even two percent of what has happened. It just blew up. Sometimes you go through such lows in life… People say right down there is rock bottom; I don’t believe so. I believe right down there is a trampoline that pushes you right up. I was lost. I didn’t know where my life was going, where my career was headed. Before Shararat, it was the lowest phase of my life. Out of nowhere, things changed. Life is good, work is good. Life is like a heartbeat; it goes up and down. I like that because if it’s a straight line, you would be dead.”

Also Read: Krystle Dsouza says she has ‘no problem’ if influencers take up acting projects: ‘It will be very hypocritical of me to say…’

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When asked if the song’s success changed the film industry’s perception towards her, she replied, “I did not give the industry attention before, and I didn’t do so after the song. For me, industry people or industry perception does not matter. I am a very closed person. I live in my own bubble with my family and a few friends. I can count the people I have in my life on my fingers, so anybody else’s opinion about me does not matter.”

The success of “Shararat” is particularly significant given Krystle’s earlier struggles to make a mark in films. The actor had spoken about the challenges of transitioning from television to films in an episode of SCREEN’s Dear Me last year. She said, “TV to OTT, the transition was smooth. I got to do something I wanted to do for a while. But from the web to film is difficult. Even thinking about it tires me sometimes. It’s not easy to break through. There are too many people lined up who already have a strong backing and lots of people supporting them. Coming as an outsider into the film industry is very tough. You need to have people who believe in you, don’t typecast you based on the work you have already done, and give you a fair chance.”

“I have faced a lot of judgments while transitioning from TV to films. It still happens. Judgments like she is an overexposed face; nobody will accept her as a modern character. Even after leaving TV, some people still say, ‘Oh, she did that show where she played a docile character, so nobody will accept her in a modern avatar.’ Also, they feel like we TV actors ham, which I don’t think is true. Film actors ham a little more than us. I have seen the difference in the treatment, even when you go to audition for a film as a TV actor. Sometimes, as an influencer, you get the part because you are not an overexposed face on TV,” Krystle added.

Krystle D’Souza on winning Traitors Season 2

In September, Krystle D’Souza was crowned the winner of Traitors Season 2. Talking about winning the show, she said, “What a year it has been. I was out of the Traitors zone the day I returned home, but the world is not letting me get over it, and I am loving it. I love being called a Traitor. It’s not a compliment otherwise, but right now it feels like one.”

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Also Read | Krystle Dsouza on crew member who leaked Traitors 2 info to Parul Gulati: ‘An 18-year-old intern’

Sharing how her life has changed after the show, Krystle added, “Life has changed. It has become so much better workwise. I have become a very approachable person. When I go to parties or dinners now, people feel it’s okay to approach me. While I always loved that, I had a very unapproachable vibe earlier. People have not seen me in reality. They had only seen the Instagram page or the actor Krystle. But now that’s changed.”

Despite the positive response to her performance, Krystle D’Souza faced her share of criticism and trolling. “I did face a lot of backlash from bots. I go to their profile, and they have zero followers. Someone is paying to hate on me, and I love that. This was all cultivated, and I think it’s okay. People are wondering why I am loved so much. They want to put some hate on me, some shade on me, and that’s fine. I just laughed seeing my traction increase. I am not somebody who sits quietly, so I found out who was behind this and learned that not everyone who calls you a friend is your friend.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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