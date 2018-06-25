Krushna Abhishek: I would be the perfect choice to play Govinda in his biopic

During the promotion of the Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Krushna Abhishek said one should enjoy the film keeping their brains at home. During the promotion of the Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Krushna Abhishek said one should enjoy the film keeping their brains at home.

Krushna Abhishek is all set to grace the big screen after two years. The actor, who was last seen in Sony TV’s Drama Company, will be playing one of the leads in the upcoming comedy caper Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle. Also starring Rajniesh Duggal, Mukul Dev and Nazia Hussain, the film is about how three men fall in love with the same girl that leads to confusion and fun.

During the promotion of the film, Krushna said one should enjoy the film keeping their brains at home. As indianexpress.com recently sat down to chat with him, we asked if this is the correct way to invite audience. “To be honest, it really depends on what you are presenting them. If you are serving them dahi vada and promote it saying its pasta; no one will like it. We are honest that it’s a typical masala film that you will enjoy with a bucket of popcorn. And I think in today’s time, if your content is good and it manages to entertain people, films do work.”

Talking further about the film, Krushna shared, “It was a fun time shooting with the entire team. I had worked with Mukul years ago and when I got to know he is there, I was really excited to meet him. He is a very subtle actor and has a spark. The other actors Rajniesh and Nazia were also super fun to work with, and not to forget our director Vinod Tiwarri.”



From the time the film was announced, there was a constant buzz about how he replaced his uncle Govinda in the movie. Giving an insight on the same, the actor said, “Yes, they had approached him but he had some date issues. Wanting to begin shooting soon, they asked me and I really liked the script. I was also like chalo paise ghar hi aarahe hai (it’s coming to the family), so it was a good offer.”

Krushna also agrees that he will be the best choice if ever a biopic is made on Govinda. “I think no one can do his biopic as good as me. As you are seeing the trailers of Sanju, you know Ranbir Kapoor is the best choice as Sanjay Dutt, I know I would be the best for Govinda. We have a similar style when it comes to dance and comedy, and though I don’t copy him, it’s in the blood. I think I will do great justice to it and that can also be my tribute to him,” he said.

The 35-year-old actor further shared how life without comedy and laughter would be incomplete and when asked to choose between acting and stage, he said, “I have been successfully running my TV shows for 10 years and I really enjoy it. I also have some some successful films like Bol Bachchan, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 and Entertainment, so it’s difficult to choose. All I can say I love working and entertaining people but yes, my aim would definitely be to do more films now.”

Krushna found his own space after shining on Comedy Circus, and now that the show is back, he wishes the team good luck. He said, “They had called me for it but after graduation, you can’t go back to school again. They are wonderful people. Nikul (Desai) and Vipul (Shah) have a hand in my success and I can never thank them enough. But I don’t want another Krushna or Kapil to emerge again (laughs). I am kidding. I wish them a great show.”

He further shared how it’s really difficult to survive in the space. “A lot of people feel that we started at a good time but let me tell you competition was cut throat at that time too. It was a blessing that we were all so talented (winks). But yes, I feel there should be more opportunities for newer lot but they will have to work a lot to reach a position.”

Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle is set to release on July 13.

