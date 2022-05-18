scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Krushna Abhishek reveals his real name is Abhishek Sharma: ‘I had to change my name due to Abhishek Bachchan’

Krushna Abhishek recently appeared on friend Maniesh Paul's podcast, and revealed how he got his name.

May 18, 2022 11:50:31 am
Krushna revealed he's named after Junior Bachchan. (Photo: Krushna, Abhishek/Instagram)

Did you know that comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek‘s name is based on Abhishek Bachchan’s name? Yes, you read that right! Krushna recently revealed this trivia when he appeared for a heart-to-heart with colleague Maniesh Paul on the latter’s podcast.

Krushna revealed that his mother, who was a big Amitabh Bachchan fan, had named him after Big B’s son, Abhishek. However, when Krushna decided to enter the world of showbiz, he had to change his name in order to avoid a mix-up.

Speaking about it during the interview, The Kapil Sharma Show actor said, “My name is Abhishek Sharma. My mother was a big fan of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. When I was born, she named me after his son – Abhishek. I was named Abhishek because of Abhishek Bachchan. And then my name had to be changed and made Krushna, also because of Abhishek.”

Further explaining the name change, Krushna added, “When I got into acting, I was told there’s already an actor by the name of Abhishek. That time, websites were becoming popular. So when Abhishek’s name was typed, Abhishek Bachchan’s photos were showing first. I was told so and then thought, of course they are the Bachchan family. They told me not to keep my name as Abhishek. So that’s how I became Krushna Abhishek.”

Also Read |Krushna Abhishek recalls when he had to do comedy just 10 days after his father’s death

During the podcast, Krushna had also appealed to his uncle and Bollywood star Govinda to make-up with him and his family, and requested him to not pay any heed to media or TV reports about their apparent feud. Krushna also expressed his desire to see Govinda play with his (Krushna’s) children.

