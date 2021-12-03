Krushna Abhishek spills the beans on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: ‘Hush-hush preparations on’

Television actor Krushna Abhishek, who is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, has spilled the beans on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Krushna, who lives in the same building as Vicky, recently opened up about the wedding preparations that have been taking place at the Kaushal residence.

In a chat with ABP, Krushna said that the wedding preparations are taking place in a hush-hush way. “Vicky is my neighbour so I can wish him in the lift (laughs). The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way, they haven’t shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy, they make a good pair. Both of them are nice people. I am not being political, I actually know them so I wish them good luck,” shared Krushna.

He also sent his best wishes to Katrina and said, “Katrina is very sweet. I have worked with her on my shows, she’s appeared as a guest many times, and she’s a wonderful person and I wish her all luck. She’s beautiful inside out, she’s a wonderful person.”

It is being speculated that Katrina and Vicky will get their marriage registered on Friday in Mumbai and will then take off to Rajasthan to start the wedding celebrations. It was earlier reported that the wedding functions will be taking place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have stayed tight-lipped about the wedding. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita was recently asked if she had been invited to the wedding. She told India Today, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding.”

Katrina recently had a huge success in her professional life in the form of Sooryavanshi. Vicky also got a lot of acclaim for his work in Sardar Udham.