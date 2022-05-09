Krushna Abhishek on rift with Govinda: ‘Chichi mama, I love you and miss you a lot, you should not believe…’

A lot has been said over the years on the uncle-nephew cold war of Govinda and Krushna Abhishek, by the two actors, by the people close to them and the media. But recently, Krushna once again opened up the can of worms on Maniesh Paul’s new podcast show to speak candidly about what he actually feels for his uncle Govinda.

Stating that he still loves and misses him, Krushna looked at the camera and requested Govinda to not believe anything that appears in the media as things are put out of context there: “Whenever I speak about that subject (of his and Govinda’s relationship), things are just put together to show something that doesn’t exist. Statements are put out of context.”

When Maniesh Paul assured him that nothing on his show that he says will be edited, a somewhat assured Krushna grew emotional as he spoke fondly of his ‘Chichi mama.’ “Chichi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. Hamesha miss karta hun aur yaad karta hun, aap kabhi papers aur unn cheezon pe kabhi mat jana. Ki media mein kya aa gaya hai aur kya likha hai. Main ek hi cheez bohot miss karta hun, main chahta hun ki mere jo babies hai, wo mere mama ke sath khele. Wo bohot miss karta hun main. Aur muhje pata hai wo mujhe bohot yaad karte honge, hamesh yaad karte honge (Chichi uncle, I love you a lot, and I miss you a lot. You should not believe everything that appears in the papers and the media. And I miss one thing very badly; I want my kids to play with my uncle, that I miss a lot. And I know he must also miss me),” said a sentimental Krushna on camera.

Many people reacted to the Instagram video shared by Paul. While Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana liked it, musician Vishal Dadlani wrote, “This is so heartfelt, love you both.” Choreographer Geeta Kapur mentioned in a comment, “I truly hope to god he watches this heartfelt mesg from @krushna30 … there should always be a way to mend and make peace … proud of Krushna for speaking his heart.”

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com too, Krushna had spoken about how he sees himself as Govinda’s son, and hoped that the rift would end soon. Krushna is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs during weekends on Sony TV.