Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah reunite with ‘mami’ Sunita Ahuja after years of public feud: ‘Vanvaas khatam hua aaj’

After years of disagreement, Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah, recently reunited with her aunt, Sunita Ahuja, on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3. Paparazzi were quick to capture the heartwarming moment when Krushna shared a hug with his ‘mami’ (aunt). Sunita is the wife of actor Govinda, who is Krushna’s maternal uncle.

The reunion sparked moments of laughter, with Sunita expressing her feelings in her usual witty manner. “14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas khatam hua hai,” (After 14 years, our exile has ended today). Krushna couldn’t help but laugh loudly, while Kashmera quipped, “Ab kisi aur ka shuru hoga” (Now, someone else’s will begin). The trio shared a hearty laugh as Sunita added, “Kis kis ki jalegi, bhagwan hi jane” (Only God knows who all would be jealous).

In another clip that has been circulating on social media, Krushna is seen welcoming Sunita as she gets out of the car. Both he and Kashmera are seen laughing as Krushna says, “Paps ko ye moment 14 saal ke baad mila hai aaj” (The paparazzi have got this moment after 14 years today).

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A long-standing rift

For those unaware, the feud between Krushna and Sunita Ahuja dates back to 2016. The tension began after a joke made by Krushna on The Kapil Sharma Show allegedly upset both Govinda and Sunita. Since then, the family had maintained a strained distance, with both parties sometimes making public statements against each. The rift reached such a point that Sunita did not attend Krushna’s sister Arti Singh’s wedding, although Govinda and his son Yashvardhan were present.

However, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita confirmed that the feud has now come to an end. She said, “How long can I be angry with my kids? Why hold grudges when everyone is happy in their own space? I only want to give blessings to all the kids; they are like my own.”

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Govinda’s allegations against Krushna

On the other side of the spectrum, there have been continuous reports about the strained relationship between Govinda and Sunita. The actor has even alleged that Sunita and Krushna have been ‘used’ in a conspiracy against him. In an interview with ANI, Govinda said, “Even if you see Krushna Abhishek’s TV programs, you will notice how writers would make him say things that would insult me. I told him that he is being used to insult me and told him to be cautious of this. When I warned Krushna, Sunita would get upset. Also, I don’t know when these people would get upset with each other and when they are okay with each other. I am more of a steady person.”

In response to these allegations, Krushna spoke to HT City, stating that he chooses to see the situation positively. “I love Govinda mama, and respect him. He is a legend. So maybe that is the reason why he sees stuff on a different level. The same statement can look positive or sarcastic to different people, I take it in a positive way.”