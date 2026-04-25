After years of feud, Krushna Abhishek falls at Sunita Ahuja’s feet, Kashmera apologises. Watch

After years of misunderstandings between Govinda-Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, it appears that peace has finally been restored between the two families. Recently, Sunita graced the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, where Krushna and Kashmera are contestants, and videos of the trio posing together quickly went viral. Now, Colors TV has shared a new promo in which Kashmera is seen apologising to Sunita, while Krushna falls at her feet.

The promo begins with Sunita Ahuja calling out Krushna’s name in her signature style, leaving him and the other contestants stunned. Moments later, Krushna rushes to hug Sunita tightly as the song “Kitni Baatein” plays in the background.

A visibly emotional Krushna says, “It has been 14 years…,” but is unable to complete his sentence in the promo. He then falls at Sunita’s feet, leaving both Sunita and Kashmera teary-eyed. Adding humour to the emotional moment, he says, “Mujhe toh aapke charno mein parking mil gayi hai.” He further jokes, “Today, two cars need parking at your feet,” hinting at his wife Kashmera, whose tweet had upset Sunita years ago.

An emotional Kashmera then apologises to Sunita on national television, saying simply, “I am so sorry.”

What went wrong between the two families?

The rift reportedly began in 2016 when Govinda chose to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show with Sunita instead of Krushna’s Comedy Nights Live. This prompted Krushna to publicly take a dig at his maternal uncle for not supporting him and behaving like a “superstar.”

Around the same time, Krushna also joked on his show, “Maine Govinda ko mama rakha hai,” which did not sit well with Govinda. The actor reportedly summoned Krushna home over the remark. However, Sunita had then stepped in to diffuse the matter, telling Govinda that “it was his work” and he should not stop him.

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The situation worsened when Kashmera tweeted about “people who dance for money” after Govinda and Sunita appeared on The Drama Company. Sunita took the remark personally and publicly declared that she would never see Krushna’s face again.

In an earlier interview, Sunita had said, “About six months ago, on Krushna’s insistence, Govinda and I went on his show (The Drama Company). Since we are also fond of the show’s producers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes, we agreed. All was well until Kashmera had the audacity to slyly write rubbish about us on social media, soon after that appearance. She referred to us as ‘People who dance for money’ in that post. Even if we were paid for that appearance, it was none of her business. Almost every Bollywood celebrity charges for appearances on TV shows. Plus, she is not the one who paid us. I don’t know if she has deleted that post now, but most of our relatives and family friends read it back then. Krushna claims that the post was meant for his sister Arti, but how come it was put up soon after we appeared on his show?”

After years of back and forth, the relationship started improving after Govinda appeared once again on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2024, where Krushna was also part of the cast. Later, in 2025, both Krushna and Kashmera visited Govinda in hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Govinda had also attended Krushna’s sister Aarti Singh’s wedding.