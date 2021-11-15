scorecardresearch
Monday, November 15, 2021
Krushna Abhishek says not a part of family after tiff with Govinda: ‘Should have married Naseeruddin Shah’

On The Kapil Sharma show, which featured Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, Krushna Abhishek took potshots at his wife Kashmera Shah as well as his ongoing feud with Govinda.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 15, 2021 9:14:50 am
GovindaGovinda and Krushna Abhishek have had a strained relationship for years now (Photo: Sony Liv)

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which featured guests Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, Krushna Abhishek made a joke about his ongoing feud with Govinda, his uncle.

After being told that there were two Buntys and two Bablis in the film because it was Bunty Aur Babli 2, he responded that Singham 2 did not have two Ajay Devgns. He said, “Mereko film industry ka sab pata rehta hai, meri poori family film industry mein hai. Woh alag baat hai aaj kal main family mein nahi hoon (I know everything about the film industry, my whole family is a part of it. It is a different story that I am not a part of my family nowadays).” The relationship between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s family have been strained for a while now. Recently, when the actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek chose to give it a miss. 

Also Read |Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan dances with Rani Mukerji on ‘Teri Chunariya’, Siddhant Chaturvedi gets teary-eyed

He also took a potshot at his wife, Kashmera Shah, who acted with Rani in the film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. He mentioned that she was the reason why he did not like the film. Krushna, who was appearing as his character Sapna, said, “Agar mere bhai ne Naseeruddin Shah se shaadi ki hoti toh zyada khush rehta woh (Krushna should have married Naseeruddin Shah, he would have been happier).” Kashmera and Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja have been trading potshots ever since the family tiff started.

He added, “Arre main toh Satish Shah bolne wali thi. Lekin phir ghabrahat hoti hai na, shaam ko ghar bhi jaana rehta hai apne ko (I was going to say Satish Shah. But I got scared, I have to go back home in the evening).”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19. The star cast will also appear on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their film.

