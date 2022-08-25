scorecardresearch
Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh open up about their financial woes: ‘Govinda uncle supported us’

Krushna Abhishek and his sister Arti Singh remembered how Govinda became a caretaker for them during their lows.

Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh open up about their family struggles. (Photo: Arti Singh/Instagram, Govinda/Instagram)

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his actor sister Arti Singh have revealed how their now-estranged maternal uncle actor Govinda was a rock solid support to their family when they were going through a financial low.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Krushna and Arti said both of them–though in different cities–grew up facing a financial crunch, with their father eventually selling off their spacious house in Mumbai’s posh Juhu area for survival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Arti said, “Both of us  have seen financially very low days. I was in Lucknow and I still remember that after mother’s death, my dad took care of Krushna A-Z. Woh itna kuch kaam nahi karte the (He wasn’t working that much). We in fact had a huge flat in Juhu but due to problems we had to sell off our home and he shifted to 1RK in DN Nagar. Woh paise se daddy ghar chalate the (He would run the house with that money).”

Krushna Abhishek said when the family was struggling with finances, the one who supported them selflessly was Govinda. “At that time, Govinda ji used to give me Rs 2000 per month. I was in Mithibai College.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

 

Arti said at least Krushna and her father saw “good days” since they were in Mumbai during Govinda’s peak, which wasn’t the case with her. “I was in Lucknow with my mom and we have seen low days. At least at that time Govinda uncle was a superstar, so they have seen good days but I was in school and we didn’t have any money. So yes, we have had bad days a lot. But Govinda uncle supported us a lot.”

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s relationship has been strained since 2016. Govinda had earlier mentioned that he was particularly offended by a comment Krushna made about his ‘mama’ being a villain. But, recently, Govinda appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast and said that he has “forgiven” Krushna. “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven. Please relax, no problem with you, and may god bless you,” he had said.

Also Read: |Govinda forgives nephew Krushna Abhishek, says ‘please relax’: ‘You’re the kids of my dear sister…’

Krushna also opened up about his equation with Govinda on the podcast and said his comments on their relationship is often taken out of context. “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear in social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.,” he had said.

