Krrish turns 15: Hrithik Roshan survived near fatal crash, became Bollywood’s most successful superhero

Mention homegrown superhero, and the first name that comes to mind is Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish in his signature mask, black cape and a chiselled body.

Krrish is a sequel to Rakesh Roshan directed Koi Mil Gaya, the first movie in his superhero franchise. The prequel set the tone for what was to arrive in the form of Krrish.

Krrish revolved around the titular superhero’s quest to stop a scientist from misusing his father’s IQ to build a computer that could foresee the future. The villain here was a refreshing change from the likes of Mogambo and Shakal, whose ultimate aim was world domination.

Actor Bin Xia and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Krrish. (Photo: Express Archives) Actor Bin Xia and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Krrish. (Photo: Express Archives)

The film also worked because it managed to connect with the young generation. Above all else, it had Hrithik Roshan, the actor who was cut out for such action-packed roles, given his personality, talent and six-packs, of course. His character’s transformation from Krishna to Krrish, his struggle to keep his alter ego guarded and his love story with Priya made Krrish a perfect Bollywood potboiler.

Lest we forget, Krrish also had a great supporting cast, including Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Bin Xia and Yu Xuan. And the icing on the cake was Hrithik himself playing a double role of father and son (Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish).

Priyanka Chopra has played the character of Priya in Krrish and Krrish 3. (Photo: Express Archives) Priyanka Chopra has played the character of Priya in Krrish and Krrish 3. (Photo: Express Archives)

Such was Hrithik’s dedication towards turning Krrish that he even survived an almost fatal accident on the sets in Singapore. The mishap occurred when Hrithik was shooting for an action sequence that required him to navigate the height of a highrise building in harness. During one of the retakes, the wires got entangled and broke, leaving Hrithik in a free fall. The rains, however, saved him as the shops on the ground had canopies out, and Hrithik landed on one of them without hitting the ground.

“I was skydiving to my death until I fell on a six-foot-long canopy of a shop that was out because of the slight drizzle. The canopy had iron rods. But I missed those rods too. What do I say? I guess the right word to describe the situation would be ‘jadoo’ (magic),” Hrithik later said in an interview.

“Jadoo” indeed. The alien who departed from Earth by the end of Koi Mil Gaya did leave his celestial magic behind in the form of Krrish. And no other superhero in Bollywood has been able to come close to the success and love Krrish continues to receive even after 15 years.