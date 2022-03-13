Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to begin work on the Rakesh Roshan directorial from June?

Fans cannot wait to see Hrithik Roshan as Krrish on the silver screen. The actor is set to return as the superhero in Krrish 4, which is to be directed and written by his father Rakesh Roshan. Now, a source close to the production team of the film has revealed that work on the film will begin from June this year.

“The preparation on Krrish 4, including casting of the film, will begin in June this year,” the source told ETimes.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik’s uncle and music director Rajesh Roshan, who’s composed the tunes for all the Krrish movies so far, opened up about Krrish 4’s music and said that the upcoming film will portray “new techniques of sound and music.” He also revealed that Hrithik in all possibility will sing a song in the film. “Mostly he will sing. There will be one song for sure,” he added.

Hrithik has sung in his films before. He lend his voice to ‘Señorita’ from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and ‘Kites in the Sky’ in the 2010 release Kites.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for Fighter, which stars him with Deepika Padukone. He also has Vikram Vedha in his kitty. Vikram Vedha is Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same name. The Tamil movie starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.