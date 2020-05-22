Krrish 4: Everything we know about Hrithik Roshan-Rakesh Roshan film

Hrithik Roshan plays the title role of superhero Krrish in the franchise. Hrithik Roshan plays the title role of superhero Krrish in the franchise.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan gave Bollywood probably the first superhero franchise – Krrish. Starring his son and actor Hrithik Roshan, the franchise kicked off in 2003 with Koi Mil Gaya. The origin story of the titular character was presented in Krrish (2006), with Krrish 3 (2013) being the last release.

Hrithik, who tasted success in 2019 with two hits – Super 30 and War, is now gearing up for the fourth installment of the franchise, Krrish 4.

While an official announcement on the same is awaited from the team, here’s all that we know about Krrish 4 till now:

Movie title

Krrish 4

Star cast

Hrithik Roshan will reprise his role of Krishna Mehra aka Krrish. Priyanka Chopra will, reportedly, be roped in to play Priya Mehra.

Story

As per reports, the Roshans and a team of writers have been working on taking the story forward and bringing back the fan favourite alien Jaadu. A source in Mumbai Mirror quoted, “Rakesh ji and Hrithik, with their team of writers, have been brain-storming on how to take Krrish forward and have finally locked an idea. Jaadu has strong recall value and they felt that with Rohit Mehra dying in Krrish 3, it’d be the right time to introduce Krrish to the alien who gifted him his special powers.”

Hrithik also confirmed the same with the publication saying, “Yes, the world can do with some Jaadu now.”

Announcement

Krrish 4 was first announced in September 2017 by Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik confirmed the same with a tweet where Lord Ganesha is dressed as Krrish.

Ganpati blessings for KRRISH4 :)) hope everyone is enjoying the festivities. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/g2g8K489AO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 14, 2016

Release

Krrish 4 was previously eyeing a Christmas 2020 release. But owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the project has been pushed.

