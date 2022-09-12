scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

After tweeting he is ‘back for vengeance’, KRK says he has ‘forgotten whatever bad happened with me’

Kamaal R Khan, who walked out of jail last week, says he does not need revenge from anyone, anymore.

Kamaal R Khan is known for attacking Bollywood film and personalities through his social media.

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan is back, but not for revenge. KRK, who recently walked out of jail after he was given bail in the derogatory tweets case, posted two contradicting tweets on Sunday.

In the first one, KRK played to the gallery and wrote that he was back “for my vengeance” and instantly saw a group on Twitter rejoicing his return to social media, expecting more caustic tweets going forward.

The celebration, however, was cut short when KRK deleted the tweet and posted another – a gently worded mellow statement where he rubbished his own claims that he is seeking “revenge” and wrote about accepting the ordeal he has gone through as part of his “destiny”.

“Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny,” Kamaal R Khan tweeted.

KRK was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over alleged derogatory tweets against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. He was sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court. Later, the Versova police took his custody in a molestation case, as part of which he was produced before the Bandra court.

KRK had allegedly molested an actor back in January 2019 and promised her a lead role in a Hindi movie. A magistrate court in Andheri granted bail to Khan in the case.

As per PTI, the molestation case was registered in June 2021. The report was made by a 27-year-old woman under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC.

On social media, KRK has built a brand for himself by attacking Bollywood films and personalities, tearing apart movies either in his reviews or in their box office collections that he shares. He also routinely posts scathing tweets about actors and filmmakers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 08:59:24 am
