Wednesday, May 26, 2021
KRK promises to delete Radhe review video after Salman Khan files defamation suit against him

After Salman Khan filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter’s review of Radhe, he said that here on, he will not review any of Salman’s films.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
May 26, 2021 11:37:51 am
krk radhe reviewIn his latest tweets, KRK promised to delete his Radhe review.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter’s review of the just-released Hindi film Radhe. A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the superstar, who has played the lead role in the film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, on Monday.

Kamaal Khan acknowledged the development. He tweeted, “Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe’s review!”

In another tweet, Kamaal said that here on, he will not review any of Salman’s films. “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed a defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today,” he wrote.

As per the notice, Salman Khan’s legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

