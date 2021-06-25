KRK removes all Salman Khan videos, says ‘will continue fighting case against you’

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK on Friday announced that he is removing all videos pertaining to Bollywood star Salman Khan from his YouTube channel. KRK took to his Twitter handle and shared the same in a two-part tweet. This comes after a Mumbai court on Wednesday temporarily restrained KRK from uploading any defamatory post or video on social media against the Radhe actor.

KRK wrote on Twitter, “Dear @BeingSalmanKhan. I have voluntarily removed all my videos about you coz I don’t want to hurt you or anybody else. I will continue fighting case against you in the court. I will only review your future films if I will get permission from the court. All the best for future.” He further added in a second tweet, “Your team can notify me if I have left any video on my channel which offends you, so that I can delete that video also.”

The clash between the two started last month when KRK posted a negative review of Salman’s latest release Radhe, and claimed that the actor has filed a defamation case against him due to that. He stated that Salman “is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore.”

Salman’s legal team asserted that the defamation suit has nothing to do with the review of Radhe but because KRK “has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand Being Human are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.”

Kamaal R Khan later shared a few screenshots from the copy of the complaint on Twitter stating that it was indeed about Radhe, and not what was being claimed by Salman’s team. Soon enough, Salman sought a contempt action against KRK too, earlier this month.

The Mumbai court on Wednesday held that a person’s reputation is “purest treasure and the most precious perfume of life,” eventually restricting KRK.