KRK apologises to Salman Khan, tweets Karan Johar has nothing to do with his arrest

Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, apologised to Salman Khan on Twitter on Sunday as he had earlier blamed the superstar for his arrest. KRK also shared a note and said there is no truth in the rumours that Karan Johar had anything to do with the arrest.

KRK‘s tweet read, “I want to inform all media ppl that #SalmanKhan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya. Bhai jaan @BeingSalmanKhan I am really sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decide to not review ur films.”

He further added, “Many people still think that Karan johar was behind my arrest. And I say again that Karan johar has nothing to do with my arrest. Thanks.” KRK was arrested in October in Mumbai.

In 2021, Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against KRK who had made allegations of corruption against him on social media. Following this, a sessions court in Mumbai restrained him from posting or publishing any defamatory content about Salman Khan. During this time, KRK also made controversial tweets regarding the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, blaming some people from the film industry for the actor’s untimely demise.

An FIR was also registered against KRK in 2020 at the Bandra police station. According to the complaint, KRK posted derogatory comments on late actor Rishi Kapoor while he was being treated in a hospital. Similarly, he posted abusive tweets against another late actor Irfan Khan, who was also being treated.

KRK first came to the limelight with his 2008 movie Deshdrohi, which dealt with the issue of the plight of North Indians being targeted in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government banned the movie citing law and order issues.