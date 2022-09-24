KRK says he will retire as film reviewer after Vikram Vedha, points fingers at Bollywood: ‘I quit’

Actor and film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK took to Twitter on Saturday to inform his followers that he is going to quit reviewing Bollywood films. He also said that actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha will be the last release that he reviews. Known for not mincing his words when it comes to critiquing Bollywood films, he has often attracted the ire of the industry for what is widely perceived as glorified trolling. KRK has been actively tweeting ever since he got bail from jail. He was arrested in connection with two cases.

KRK also blamed Bollywood for compelling him to quit reviewing films. He tweeted, “I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.”

I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.❤️ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 24, 2022

KRK also advised Bollywood filmmakers to stop making ‘crap films’. He tweeted, “Fake gimmicks, fake news like less ticket prices are not going to help Bollywood at all. If you want to help Bollywood then Stop making projects and crap films. You have to make different films according to today’s time. Your 20 years old formula won’t work with today’s audience.”

Fake gimmicks, fake news like less ticket prices are not going to help Bollywood at all. If you want to help Bollywood then Stop making projects and crap films. You have to make different films according to today’s time. Your 20 years old formula won’t work with today’s audience. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 24, 2022

KRK, who lives in Dubai, was recently arrested at the Mumbai airport upon his arrival in India. A molestation case was registered against him at the Versova police station January 2019. Another FIR was filed against him for posting derogatory comments against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor before their death in 2020. However, he later got bail. In a recent development, a charge sheet has been filed against him with regards to his comments against the late actors.