Kritika Kamra on Mitron: Couldn’t have hoped for a better Bollywood debut

TV actor Kritika Kamra is all set to kick off her Bollywood journey with Mitron. The film, also starring Jackky Bhagnani, will release this Friday. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar, Mitron is based in Ahmedabad and talks about friendship, relationship and millennials. Kritika recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com and shared that the wait to see herself on the 70mm screen has been worthwhile.

Talking about playing Avni in Mitron, Kritika shared, “It is a very relatable character. Also, I could connect to Avni and her relationships. So that way it was fun. But the challenge was to be completely real all the time. Our director Nitin Kakkar’s signature style is to have a very realistic approach to everything. So, we did not have sets or elaborate costumes. He doesn’t take anything otherwise. You need to be honest and real throughout. It was a learning and enriching experience.”

When asked if the film has anything to do with PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mitron’ calls, the actor smiled to say, “Just like he reaches out to people for votes, we are reaching out with our film. The only similarity is that our film is based in Gujarat but that’s about it. The title is just a quirky name that describes our film perfectly.”

Stating that Mitron celebrates friendship, Kritika Kamra said, “It is said that love is the basis of every relationship. But I feel it’s friendship. Be it a romantic relationship or otherwise, friendship holds the core. You can be in love but if you are not a good friend, it will never work out.”

The 29-year-old actor has enjoyed a successful stint on television with shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Reporters and Kucch Th Log Kahenge among others. Further sharing that she had been in talks with other filmmakers before Mitron, Kritika said, “I have been in junctures where I had almost signed films but it never worked out. There would be times when I asked myself, why is this happening to me. But now it all makes sense. I don’t think I could have had a better film to start my Bollywood journey. It has been worth the wait. I don’t think I could have got such a fantastic team to work with. Also, when I heard the script, I became a fan. I am really happy about Mitron. I can’t wait to share this new chapter of my life with everyone.”

From the time Mitron was announced, there had been a buzz that she has started dating her co-star Jackky Bhagnani. Laughing at our queries about the same, Kritika said, “These things are done and dusted now. I think the audience has become smart to know what’s the reality.”

