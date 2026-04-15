Kritika Kamra reveals why she and Gaurav Kapur chose to tie the knot at their home: ‘We didn’t want to be on a calendar’

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur exchanged vows in an intimate, sundowner rooftop ceremony that captivated social media for its simplicity and warmth. Surrounded by a small circle of close family and friends, their wedding was a celebration that defied the usual expectations of grandeur. Kritika recently opened up about their decision to keep things low-key, revealing that neither she nor Gaurav ever considered opting for a destination wedding.

“Honestly, wedding was not the big deal, the marriage was. That was the big part and when we arrived at that, then how we do it was not really a big thing,” she shared in a conversation with Hindustan Times. “We were very sure from the beginning that we didn’t want a 3-4 day destination wedding. We did not want to be on a calendar. We did not want to do rituals morning and evening.”

Kritika also emphasised how the day unfolded effortlessly, with no rigid plans or expectations. “I had a blast because we were not hosting, we were not running. There was no one telling us to rush because the sun is going down, or this entry has to happen. Itne baje the performance has to happen. None of us were performing for anyone,” she recalled. “We were truly just carried by our friends and family through the whole thing…we also wanted to be inclusive of the old people in our family, all the children were welcome.”

‘We wanted it to be in Mumbai’

The couple chose to marry in Mumbai, where they both hold a deep connection, and the wedding was held at their home in Bandra. “It didn’t make sense to go to another city just because it’s prettier,” Kritika explained. In the same chat, she also added that the wedding proposal happened at a time in their relationship where she wouldn’t have said “no”. “Very smart of him to really delay it to that point!” she said laughingly while adding, “This is a really adult relationship and both of us are not about grand gestures at all.”

When asked about how the first month of marriage has been, Kritika said, “We had our lives and our respective homes and our ecosystems, so we just sort of like merged that. For two days it felt like. ‘Oh, I don’t go back to my place anymore.’ I was already comfortable. It was kind of seamless, the transition, and it’s been really good. We were doing life individually. Now I get to do life with my best friend!”

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Gaurav, also spoke about his relationship with Kritika shortly after their wedding. In an interview with Manifest, he described their connection as “a bonfire in a cozy cabin on a cold night, something you want to sit with every day.” Recalling the first time they spoke, Gaurav shared, “I remember the first time we talked very clearly. We spoke for an hour, and it just felt easy. What surprised me was her calmness. I’m very reactive and instant, while she has a long view on life. We complement each other that way.” He continued, “Commitment now means having her back, always. It’s about making sure she can be the best version of herself. She’s the plane, and I’m the tailwind, pushing her forward.”

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About Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025 via an Instagram post. Gaurav was previously married to actor Kirat Bhattal. The couple divorced in 2021. Kritika had earlier famously dated actor Karan Kundrra.

Kritika is known for her work in television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and was most recently seen in the film The Great Shamsuddin Family. She is now gearing up for the release of the web series Matka King. Gaurav, meanwhile, began his career as a VJ and has since become a popular sports presenter. His YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions remains widely popular among sports enthusiasts.