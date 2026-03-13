Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Reception: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Malaika Arora congratulate the newlyweds
Inside Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Reception: After an intimate wedding celebration with their closest friends and family, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Thursday. The glamorous evening saw several big names in attendance.
Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Yuvraj Singh, attended the event, and Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty among many others were also present for the celebrations.
Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah also marked their presence at Kritika and Gaurav’s reception. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur were also present at this event.
See all the videos from Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s wedding reception:
About Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding:
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur had been in a relationship for quite some time before recently making it official and deciding to tie the knot. The couple chose to mark their wedding with an intimate registered ceremony on March 11, held on the terrace of their home, which offered a stunning view of the sunset.
