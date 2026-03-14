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Gaurav Kapur recalls first-ever conversation with wife Kritika Kamra, says her calmness surprised him: ‘Commitment means always having her back’
Gaurav Kapur recalled the first conversation he ever had with his wife, Kritika Kamra, saying it felt effortless and that the two connected almost instantly.
Actor Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in an intimate and dreamy rooftop sundowner wedding at their home in Bandra. The ceremony was attended by a small circle of close friends and family members. While photos from the couple’s special day have been widely shared across the internet, Gaurav also spoke about his partner and their relationship in a conversation with Manifest. Describing their bond, he called it “a bonfire in a cozy cabin on a cold night, something you want to sit with every day.”
He also recalled the very first time they spoke to each other. “I remember the first time we spoke very clearly. We talked for an hour and it was just easy. What surprised me was her calmness. I’m very reactive, very instant, and she has a long view on life. We complement each other that way. Commitment now means having her back always, making sure she can be the best version of herself. She’s the plane, I just try to be the tailwind pushing her forward,” he said.
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s sundowner rooftop wedding
Choosing to skip the traditional big-fat-Indian-wedding, the couple formalised their marriage with a simple signing ceremony at their Bandra home. The celebration was attended by immediate family members and a few close friends. Among those present were Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Anya Singh, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia.
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the celebration with his wife Hazel Keech and their children. Zaheer Khan was also spotted with his wife Sagarika Ghatge and their young son. Cricket veterans Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra were also seen at the celebration. Other guests included Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora.
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur’s love story
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025 via an Instagram post. Prior to that, the two had kept their relationship under wraps.
The picture they shared on Instagram had them sharing breakfast with ecah other as they wrote, “Breakfast with” referencing Gaurav’s YouTube talk show where he meets with sports stars.
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About Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur
Gaurav was previously married to actor Kirat Bhattal. The couple divorced in 2021. Kritika had earlier famously dated actor Karan Kundrra.
Kritika is known for her work in television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and was most recently seen in the film The Great Shamsuddin Family.
Gaurav, meanwhile, began his career as a VJ and has since become a popular sports presenter. His YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions remains widely popular among sports enthusiasts.
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