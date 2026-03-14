Gaurav Kapur recalls first-ever conversation with wife Kritika Kamra, says her calmness surprised him: ‘Commitment means always having her back’

Actor Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in an intimate and dreamy rooftop sundowner wedding at their home in Bandra. The ceremony was attended by a small circle of close friends and family members. While photos from the couple’s special day have been widely shared across the internet, Gaurav also spoke about his partner and their relationship in a conversation with Manifest. Describing their bond, he called it “a bonfire in a cozy cabin on a cold night, something you want to sit with every day.”

He also recalled the very first time they spoke to each other. “I remember the first time we spoke very clearly. We talked for an hour and it was just easy. What surprised me was her calmness. I’m very reactive, very instant, and she has a long view on life. We complement each other that way. Commitment now means having her back always, making sure she can be the best version of herself. She’s the plane, I just try to be the tailwind pushing her forward,” he said.