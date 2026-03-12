Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur share pictures from their rooftop sundowner wedding; Sunil Grover says ‘aisa lagta hai jaise kal hi ki baat ho’
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur wedding photos: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur shared pictures from their intimate wedding that took place on the terrace of their Bandra home on Wednesday.
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur wedding photos: A day after officially tying the knot, actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur on Thursday shared the pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony held at their Bandra home. The wedding brought together the couple’s families and a close circle of friends for a warm and personal celebration.
“This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji),” wrote the newly married couple as the caption of their joint Instagram post. The five wedding pictures showed the duo striking intimate poses on the terrace of their Bandra home.
Several entertainment and sports personalities, including singer Armaan Malik, cricketer Suresh Raina, actors Mrunal Thakur, Anya Singh, Dia Mirza, Mithila Palkar, and Huma Qureshi congratulated the couple in the comment section. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover also commented, “Aisa lagta hai jaise kal hee ki baat ho! (It feels like just yesterday!). Lots of love and wishes (red heart emojis).”
Set against a theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues, the ceremony was elegant, intimate and deeply meaningful. The couple chose to mark the occasion with a registry wedding at home, stepping away from a traditional large-scale affair and instead celebrating the moment in a setting that felt far more intimate.
For the ceremony, Kritika Kamra wore a red Chanderi saree specially woven for her and gifted by her mother, created by her own brand, Cinnabar, an initiative that works to conserve the traditional dyeing art form of Chanderi silk while supporting women artisans from the region. Gaurav Kapur complemented the warm aesthetic of the evening in an elegant ivory and gold traditional ensemble by designer Raghavendra Rathore.
The intimate celebration saw the presence of several close friends from the entertainment industry as well as the sports fraternity, who joined the families in marking the couple’s special day. The evening celebrations unfolded across their Bandra home and terrace, with a relaxed sundowner gathering overlooking the Mumbai skyline.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur also shared in a statement, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai.”
