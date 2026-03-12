Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur share pictures from their rooftop sundowner wedding; Sunil Grover says ‘aisa lagta hai jaise kal hi ki baat ho’

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur wedding photos: A day after officially tying the knot, actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur on Thursday shared the pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony held at their Bandra home. The wedding brought together the couple’s families and a close circle of friends for a warm and personal celebration.

“This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji),” wrote the newly married couple as the caption of their joint Instagram post. The five wedding pictures showed the duo striking intimate poses on the terrace of their Bandra home.

Several entertainment and sports personalities, including singer Armaan Malik, cricketer Suresh Raina, actors Mrunal Thakur, Anya Singh, Dia Mirza, Mithila Palkar, and Huma Qureshi congratulated the couple in the comment section. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover also commented, “Aisa lagta hai jaise kal hee ki baat ho! (It feels like just yesterday!). Lots of love and wishes (red heart emojis).”