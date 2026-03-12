Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur tie the knot in an intimate ceremony; Yuvraj Singh, Malaika Arora, Zaheer Khan attend wedding festivities

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur tied the knot in a low key ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple had a registered marriage ceremony at their home, which was attended by their families and close friends. After the registered marriage, they hosted a sundowner celebration for their guests.

The couple also walked out of their home to pose as husband and wife for the paparazzi. While Gaurav was seen in an ivory Indian ensemble, Kritika looked gorgeous in a red saree.

The couple’s photographer shared inside photos from the celebration and wrote, “Okay, am still not over today. 👀 Kritika and Gaurav, thanks for making heart so full, and for being such sports to all the requests. 😁 Photo #4 is by @shreyadhan13, getting a bit of what my life actually looks like. 😂”

The photos show Kritika and Gaurav posing together, while the last photo shows a glimpse of the rooftop party they organised for their guests.

Since Gaurav is a known cricket enthusiast and hosts many sports shows, many cricketers were seen attending their wedding celebration. Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech attended the celebration with their kids. Zaheer Khan attended the wedding with wife Sagarika Ghatge and their adorable son. Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra were also clicked. Bollywood personalities like Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Neha Dhupia were also clicked at the celebration.

Kritika and Gaurav have been very private about their personal life. In December 2025, Kritika had shared a glimpse of her breakfast date with Gaurav, which is when they reveale that they were dating each other.

Kritika is a well-known actor who has appeared in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, among others. Gaurav staretd his career as a VJ and is a popular sports presenter now. His YouTube show Breakfast with Champions is extremely popular with sports lovers.