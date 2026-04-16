Exclusive | ‘I was in disbelief’: Kritika Kamra reveals the real story behind the viral video of Gaurav Kapur crying at their wedding

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur officially tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony, around a month ago. After they made an announcement on social media, their wedding photographer posted a heartwarming video from the event. The clip went viral, as emotional fans couldn’t stop sharing the adorable moment when Gaurav broke down into tears as the bride made her entry. Now, during a candid interview with SCREEN, Kritika opened up about the details of her relationship with him, and how their special day was completely unplanned.

Talking about taking the huge decision of getting married, she shared, “We have known each other for a while. It just sort of developed into a thing where we both got sure about taking this step. In my head, it never seemed like this big thing.. marriage was always a big deal. But, when I figured that this is my person – my head and my heart both said that, then it was a breeze.”

The actor further added, “We always knew that we weren’t the kind of people who would take six months off to plan a wedding or have a big destination wedding. We were both very excited about sharing our lives together, and we just wanted two days of celebration to mark that beginning, with just our friends and close family members at our home.”

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Kritika Kamra on having a low-key wedding affair

In fact, both Kritika and Gaurav went back to their respective work schedules a week after the low-key registrar wedding. “We wanted to do it in the city where we found ourselves and each other. It would have meant a lot to us, and that’s exactly what we did. We were pretty much working the week before and jumped back into work a week after, so it has all been kind of seamless in that sense.”

They even had no plans regarding the details of the key moments of the wedding. “We didn’t rush into anything, we did not have any big plans, no rituals, so there was no schedule, none of that. It was very easily flowing. I saw my dad was feeling a bit left out so I went to him and had a moment with him. There was even no entry planned, no prior decision, it just sort of built up naturally,” she shared.

‘I was in disbelief’

When Kritika was asked about the cute moment when Gaurav got teary-eyed after looking at her, she replied, “I was in disbelief. There’s something about this day.. honestly it looks very cinematic in the video, thanks to the video team who were very excited to put that out and it suddenly went everywhere. Now we have random people approaching us on the road to tell us that it was very cute and touching.”

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The 37-year-old continued, “Nothing was planned, you don’t know what happens in that moment. We were just in a safe space, surrounded by all the people who love us so much. There was this energy that they had. I was blissfully unaware, I was inside getting ready with my mom and my girls. So, I saw other people before I could see his face, the room was filled with people.”

“And then, I saw tears in his eyes, I have seen him vulnerable before, but not like this. I have never seen him so emotional. I thought I would be the one to cry but looking at him, I was just in disbelief. There were so many feelings all at once, difficult to even contain. It was a very joyous and happy day. I was truly surprised seeing him like that but it was so cute, and now we all tease him about the crying,” she concluded, with excitement in her tone.

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About Matka King and career ahead

Kritika Kamra, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Prime Video web series Matka King with Vijay Varma, also opened up about giving a nod to the project. “There were two things primarily – firstly this is Nagraj Manjule (director of the show) first web series, I have been following his work for a while now. I had to audition for it. Even the subject was very interesting, I would want people to know about Matka (popular gambling game), I didn’t even know what it means and how big of a phenomenon it was. Most importantly, the character is very interesting, it drives the plot forward. A Parsi girl from South Bombay, with her own personal arc,” she said.

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When asked about any specific genre or role that she’d like to take up next, and she replied, “I have been getting some fun stuff but I think I haven’t done a full-blown commercial film till now. But I know that for me, a commercial film won’t be enough for me to say yes. It will have to be something meaty, on a larger scale. So, I would love to do a classic romantic love story.”

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur got married on March 11, and hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on March 12. It was attended by several prominent celebrities, including, Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Yuvraj Singh, and many others.