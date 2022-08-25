scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Kriti Sanon’s mother forbid her from being a part of Karan Johar’s Lust Stories

Karan Johar said that he was slightly worried that he would not be able to cast anyone for the part since everyone's mother would object to the orgasm scene in Lust Stories.

kritiKriti Sanon was Karan Johar's first choice for Lust Stories. (Photo: Kriti/Instagram)

Although her journey in Bollywood began with the 2014 release Fugly, it was Karan Johar’s short film in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories that essentially made Kiara Advani a household name. But did you know that Kiara’s part was first offered to Kriti Sanon?

In the latest episode of his beloved chat show Koffee with Karan, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that Kriti turned down the offer because her mother did not want her to do the famous orgasm scene. “I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role… and she said that her mom didn’t allow her,” the director stated. The sequence required the female lead to unabashedly perform like she was experiencing an orgasm in front of the character’s family members.

Also Read |Kiara Advani wants Sidharth Malhotra’s ex Alia Bhatt to be in her bride squad, here’s how Karan Johar reacted

Karan then said that he feared he would not be able to cast an actor for the role because everyone’s mother could object to that particular sequence: “I thought everybody’s mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. It’s actually a very empowering story. It’s about a woman’s right to pleasure. So I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra’s house, and I just saw her, I knew her of course, I knew her as Alia Advani then… So I met her and I asked, ‘Can you come tomorrow and meet me, it’s for a short film.’ She came and she heard it and then she was a little zoned out. ”

However, Kiara ended up saying yes to the offer, not because of the part, but because she wanted to work with Karan. Kiara was seen with Vicky Kaushal in the short.

“But I have to say that, of course that was the film, a lot of people noticed me in. But I have to say that when I signed the film, it was only to work with Karan Johar. Obviously like I grew up and I wanted to work with him. But now in retrospect, when I look back, I realise, I don’t mean it was bold, but what a brave topic to make a film on and to speak of. Because why shy away from women’s sexuality,” Kiara concluded.

Kiara Advani was last seen in the successful family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:53:42 am
