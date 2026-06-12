Kriti Sanon’s family sells four Mumbai apartments for Rs 8.88 cr, makes 107% profit

Actress Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon, recently sold four residential apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West, earning a capital appreciation of over 100 percent on their investment. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards through the website of the Inspector General of Registration, Maharashtra, all four transactions were registered in April 2026. The apartments are located in Raheja Classique, a premium residential project in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

As per reports, Geeta purchased two of the apartments in July 2013 for Rs 1.40 crore. Four years later, in June 2017, Kriti and Nupur acquired the remaining two units for Rs 2.90 crore. After holding the properties for 13 and 9 years, respectively, the family sold all four apartments for a total of Rs 8.88 crore.