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Kriti Sanon’s family sells four Mumbai apartments for Rs 8.88 cr, makes 107% profit
Last year, Kriti Sanon made headlines after reportedly purchasing a luxurious sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood in Bandra.
Actress Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon, recently sold four residential apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West, earning a capital appreciation of over 100 percent on their investment. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards through the website of the Inspector General of Registration, Maharashtra, all four transactions were registered in April 2026. The apartments are located in Raheja Classique, a premium residential project in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.
As per reports, Geeta purchased two of the apartments in July 2013 for Rs 1.40 crore. Four years later, in June 2017, Kriti and Nupur acquired the remaining two units for Rs 2.90 crore. After holding the properties for 13 and 9 years, respectively, the family sold all four apartments for a total of Rs 8.88 crore.
Of the four units sold, two larger apartments were priced at Rs 3.23 crore each. Registration documents show that these apartments have a built-up area of 60.78 sq m (654.23 sq ft) and a carpet area of 50.63 sq m (545 sq ft). Each unit also comes with a dedicated parking space. The transactions attracted stamp duty of Rs 19.41 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000 each.
The remaining two apartments were sold for Rs 1.21 crore each. These units have a built-up area of 22.86 sq m (246.06 sq ft) and a carpet area of 19.05 sq m (205 sq ft). Both transactions involved stamp duty payments of Rs 7.29 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000 per unit.
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In total, the Sanon family had invested Rs 4.30 crore in the four properties and realised approximately Rs 8.88 crore from the sale, generating a profit of nearly Rs 4.58 crore—an impressive return of around 107 percent over the investment period.
Last year, Kriti Sanon made headlines after reportedly purchasing a luxurious sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood in Bandra. Spread across 6,636 sq ft, the residence is said to be worth Rs 78 crore. According to reports, her mother Geeta Sanon is also a co-owner of the property.
In July 2024, Kriti further expanded her real-estate portfolio by acquiring a beach-facing plot in Alibaug through The House of Abhinandan Lodha. The actress purchased a 2,000 sq ft land parcel in the celebrity-favoured coastal destination within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Speaking about the investment at the time, Kriti said, “I am now a proud and happy landowner at The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s beautiful development, Sol De Alibaug. Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for—peace, privacy, and a great investment addition to my portfolio. Even my father was impressed with this investment. It is a prime location, less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty and right in the heart of Alibaug, so this opportunity checked all the boxes.”
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