Kriti Sanon’s ‘heart goes Dhak Dhak’ for Madhuri Dixit as they dance to ‘Badi Mushkil Baba Badi Mushkil’. Watch video

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, whose Bhediya hit screens last Friday, were guests on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where Kriti got a chance to dance with Madhuri Dixit on her popular song ‘Badi Mushkil Baba Badi Mushkil’.

Kriti shared a video of the same with the caption, “The only woman my heart goes Dhak Dhak for! It’s always surreal to dance with the one who inspired me to dance in the first place!! @madhuridixitnene ma’am, there’s no one like you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

It was on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa that rumours about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ relationship gained steam after Varun Dhawan’s comments. When asked about the eligible single women in the industry, Varun left out Kriti’s name from the list. When asked about the reason for the same, he said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai mein nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now, he is shooting with Deepika Padukone).”

Kriti later clarified that this was ‘neither pyaar, nor PR’. She shared on Instagram, “It’s neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!” Varun reposted her Instagram story and wrote, “Guys ul had ur fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild.”

Kriti Sanon is starring alongside Prabhas in Adipurush where she is playing Sita, and he is playing Ram.