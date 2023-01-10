Kriti Sanon wraps up Shehzada shoot; shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Manisha Koirala: ‘This beautiful journey has come to an end…’

Actor Kriti Sanon has wrapped up the shooting of her film Shehzada. Kriti on Tuesday took to Instagram to share photos with Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Dhawan and Manisha Koirala. In the post, the actor mentioned that she was ‘sad’ that the journey had come to an end.

Sharing photos from the sets, Kriti wrote, “And its finally a wrap!! #Shehzada. Happy sad feeling as always.. Sad that this beautiful journey has come to an end.. And happy that we can share it with you all very soon! Stay Tuned.” One fan commented on the post, “Two Top Actors Kriti with Kartik in Shehzada….” Another fan wrote, “So looking forward to this one!”

Earlier in the day, Kartik Aaryan shared a photo where he mentioned that he hurt his knees after a rigorous shoot of a song in Shehzada. Kartik wrote with the picture, “Ghutne toot gaye Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now #Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone.”

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo. The teaser for the film had released a while ago, with Kartik knee-deep in action sequences. Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor had opened up about the budget of Shehzada and his bonding with Rohit Dhawan. He said, “With Shehzada, I am really excited. Release date uski February 10th ho gayi hai aur woh Valentine’s week mein aane waali hai which is a great date to have. We were really happy. Film bhi abhi, woh aur budget badha rahe hai aur film ko aur bada bana rahe hain. Usmein thodi aur cheezein uplift ho rahi hain. I think they need aur time for that so woh time aur kheech raha hai which is for the betterment of the film. Joh chunk bacha hai usko aur bhi jyada [bada banana hai]. Rohit is a great director. I’ve really bonded well with him.” (We’re thinking of increasing the budget of the film, and few things are changing, they need more time for that, which is why it’s getting stretched—it’s for the betterment of the film.”

Shehzada will release on February 10, 2023.