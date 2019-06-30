Kriti Sanon on Panipat co-star Arjun Kapoor: Found an amazing friend

Kriti Sanon has wrapped her shoot for Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial Panipat. The film stars Arjun Kapoor as the lead actor. Kriti took to social media to thank her first time co-star Arjun and director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Kriti shared a photo with Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker and wrote, “Wrapped up PANIPAT!⚔️ Thank you so much Ashu sir for giving me this opportunity,for always hearing me out & finding Parvati bai with me!You create magic in the calmest manner ever!And I’m honored to be a part of this magic! @AshGowariker. That’s literally us..always wondering!”

The actor also shared a click with Arjun and wrote, “There is no other way of shutting him up!! Haha.. 🤣 Thank you @arjunk26 for being such a lovely and entertaining costar!! With no ice to break, i’m glad we went on this journey together and i found an amazing friend in you!🤗❤️ #PanipatWrapForParvati.”

Ashutosh Gowariker’s film is a magnum opus period drama. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, and will feature Yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

As per the synopsis, Arjun-Kriti starrer Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat that took place on January 14, 1761. Touted to be one of the most epic battles in the history of India, it was fought between the Maratha Empire’s northern expeditionary force and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali along with his two Indian allies – the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Panipat is being produced by Ashutosh’s wife Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL along with Rohit Shelatkar’s company – Vision World. The film is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.