Kriti Sanon wraps Adipurush, Om Raut says ‘It was magical watching you play Janaki’

Actor Kriti Sanon has wrapped up Adipurush. The film stars Kriti as Janaki while Prabhas plays Lord Ram. On Sunday, director Om Raut shared photos on Twitter from the sets of the film. “Dear Kriti, it was magical watching you play Janaki. Can’t believe your part is wrapped up. What a lovely journey!” he wrote as the caption.

Kriti, who plays Sita in the film, had earlier spoken about Om Raut and how the team of Adipurush understands the importance of depicting the story with sensitivity.

Dear Kriti, it was magical watching you play Janaki. Can’t believe your part is wrapped up. What a lovely journey!!!#Adipurush@kritisanon pic.twitter.com/hVsVrZiaAK — Om Raut (@omraut) October 16, 2021

“We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters,” Sanon told PTI.

The 30-year-old actor said Om Raut, who also directed the 2020 period blockbuster Tanhaji, is an “extremely aware” filmmaker.

“I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well, that I don’t see anything going wrong. When you do something with all purity and honesty, it shows on screen. I hope people feel it has been done well,” she added.

Currently, Kriti is busy promoting her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do, which stars her alongside Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. The actor is also looking forward to shoot Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film reunites Kriti with her Lukka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan.