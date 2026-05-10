‘Great amount of uncertainity’: Kriti Sanon weighs in on nepotism, recalls losing roles to star kids

Actor Kriti Sanon has been a part of the film industry for over a decade now. During this period, the actor has taken on a variety of roles, even winning a National Award her performance in Mimi (2021). However, in the years since, Kriti has struggled to replicate that success, with several of her recent projects failing to make a strong impact at the box office. In a recent interview, Kriti spoke candidly about the challenges of being an outsider in the film industry and also reflected on the deeply rooted patriarchy in Bollywood.
Kriti Sanon on nepotism and losing out good roles
In an interview with GQ, Kriti Sanon shared how her National Award-winning film Mimi shattered some notions about her. Calling it her career’s high point, the actor said, “The biggest was Mimi, and the love that it received because it was the first project that I shouldered. We were living in a very uncertain time of the Covid-19 pandemic; the film was meant to be released in theatres, but it ended up being streamed online instead. It garnered so much love, and the National Award [for Best Actress in a Leading Role] was one of the highest points of my career.”
Kriti Sanon further spoke about the challenges she faced as an outsider in the film industry before Mimi. “Before Mimi, I went through phases of frustration…wanting to do more, knowing I was capable of more, but lacking opportunities. There were roles I came very close to that eventually went to star kids, something that was beyond my control. When you don’t come from a film background, there’s a great amount of uncertainty you have to deal with. It has been a process of gradual growth, with me taking risks and making more intentional choices. I have earned every opportunity; nothing has been handed to me.”
Kriti Sanon on gender disparity in Bollywood
During the interview, Kriti Sanon also talked about the deeply rooted patriarchy in Bollywood. Commenting on the gender disparity that female stars continue to face, Kriti shared, “There’s been some struggle around money. When they (producers) have to cut corners, they often negotiate down the female lead’s fee, even though a large chunk of the budget goes to the male actor. Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry, and we have to keep shaking things up to move towards equality. It shows up in the smallest ways, too. For instance, there’s often a tendency on a film set to check if the female actor is ready first, so the male actor doesn’t have to wait. It’s subconscious, but it needs to change.”
Kriti added, “I’ve always tried to stand up for myself, but early in my career, it was difficult to voice everything. I remember small things, like a male co-star, who wasn’t a senior, getting a better car. Of course, it wasn’t about the car, but about being respected equally. Most producers and directors today are progressive, but these biases still exist.”
Kriti Sanon’s upcoming project
On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Cocktail 2. The Homi Adajania film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, is slated to release on June 19, 2026.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More