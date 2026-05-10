‘Great amount of uncertainity’: Kriti Sanon weighs in on nepotism, recalls losing roles to star kids

Actor Kriti Sanon has been a part of the film industry for over a decade now. During this period, the actor has taken on a variety of roles, even winning a National Award her performance in Mimi (2021). However, in the years since, Kriti has struggled to replicate that success, with several of her recent projects failing to make a strong impact at the box office. In a recent interview, Kriti spoke candidly about the challenges of being an outsider in the film industry and also reflected on the deeply rooted patriarchy in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon on nepotism and losing out good roles

In an interview with GQ, Kriti Sanon shared how her National Award-winning film Mimi shattered some notions about her. Calling it her career’s high point, the actor said, “The biggest was Mimi, and the love that it received because it was the first project that I shouldered. We were living in a very uncertain time of the Covid-19 pandemic; the film was meant to be released in theatres, but it ended up being streamed online instead. It garnered so much love, and the National Award [for Best Actress in a Leading Role] was one of the highest points of my career.”