Sunday, May 29, 2022
Kriti Sanon steals the show at Dinesh Vijan’s sister’s wedding bash, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa make a glam entrance. See pics and videos

Several Bollywood stars, including Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, attended Pooja Vijan's wedding bash.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 12:44:40 pm
Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan at Pooja Vijan's bash. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood stars were dressed to the nines as they attended producer Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan’s wedding bash. Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani attended the event. While Rakul Preet wore a glitzy silver saree with a green border, Patralekhaa opted for a red Banarasi saree. Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani attended the bash in a glamorous green gown, while Sonakshi Sinha looked pretty in a shiny black dress.

Also Read |Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 breaking Bollywood’s jinx at box office: ‘It’s been the talk of the town…’

Check out the photos and videos here:

Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

Kartik Aaryan (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal arrives at the venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) KARTIK Aaryan (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani turned heads at the event too. Speaking to Hindustan Times a little while ago, Rakul had said that they didn’t want to ‘hide’ under the usual pretence of ‘being good friends’, and wanted to acknowledge their relationship to the public. “But do I want it to be a talking point at all points? The answer is no,” said Rakul, who has several films in the pipeline, including Chhatriwali, and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. She said that both she and Jackky are on ‘their individual journeys’ when it comes to their professional lives.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently celebrated three years of Lukka Chuppi with his co-star Kriti Sanon on the sets of their film, Shehzada. “Aapke Guddu aur Rashmi aaj bhi saath hai 3 yrs of #LukaChuppi celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada,” Kartik had shared, along with a picture from the sets.  Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

