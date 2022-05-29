Kriti Sanon steals the show at Dinesh Vijan’s sister’s wedding bash, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa make a glam entrance. See pics and videos

Bollywood stars were dressed to the nines as they attended producer Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan’s wedding bash. Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani attended the event. While Rakul Preet wore a glitzy silver saree with a green border, Patralekhaa opted for a red Banarasi saree. Ranveer Singh’s sister Ritika Bhavnani attended the bash in a glamorous green gown, while Sonakshi Sinha looked pretty in a shiny black dress.

Check out the photos and videos here:

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Vicky Kaushal arrives at the venue.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani turned heads at the event too. Speaking to Hindustan Times a little while ago, Rakul had said that they didn’t want to ‘hide’ under the usual pretence of ‘being good friends’, and wanted to acknowledge their relationship to the public. “But do I want it to be a talking point at all points? The answer is no,” said Rakul, who has several films in the pipeline, including Chhatriwali, and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. She said that both she and Jackky are on ‘their individual journeys’ when it comes to their professional lives.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently celebrated three years of Lukka Chuppi with his co-star Kriti Sanon on the sets of their film, Shehzada. “Aapke Guddu aur Rashmi aaj bhi saath hai 3 yrs of #LukaChuppi celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada,” Kartik had shared, along with a picture from the sets. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is an official remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.