Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

Kriti Sanon recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for a film in Chandigarh. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor added that she is currently under home quarantine.

Kriti shared the news on social media. Urging everyone to stay safe, the actor wrote on Instagram, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

Kriti Sanon had recently returned from Chandigarh after shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next, also starring Rajkummar Rao.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has Laxman Utekar’s Mimi and Farhad Samji’s Bachchan Pandey in her kitty. She might also essay the role of Sita in Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush.

