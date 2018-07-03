Exclusive: Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwari’s next

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon earlier shared the screen in Raabta. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon earlier shared the screen in Raabta.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari recently announced his next project in association with Sajid Nadiadwala. While Sushant Singh Rajput has been roped in as the protagonist, the name of the female lead is yet to be announced. While some reports said it is Jacqueline Fernandez, others reported that it is Shraddha Kapoor. Now, indianexpress.com has learnt from an industry insider that Kriti Sanon has bagged the role.

A source told indianexpress.com that Kriti is currently in talks with the makers. Along with Sushant, Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame has also been finalised.

It’s not a surprise that the makers are considering Kriti as she has worked on Bareilly Ki Barfi that was written by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. And it was with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production venture Heropanti that Kriti made her grand Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff. As far as Kriti and Sushant’s chemistry goes, they have worked earlier in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta and are very close friends.

