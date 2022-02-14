Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur to make her Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra: ‘It’s gonna be a quirky one’

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is all set to make her Hindi film debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Noorani Chehra. Kriti took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate her sibling as she shared the quirky poster of the movie.

Imparting a few life lessons as she wished luck to Nupur, Kriti captioned the poster, “So so happy for you Nups!!! @nupursanon. This is the beginning of a new chapter.. a new journey and i know how special this one is!! Fly high, listen to your gut, absorb everything happening around, and most importantly, Have fun and enjoy every bit of this time.. ❤P.S. You are working with an incredible actor who I’ve always wanted to share the screen with! You’ve got the best to learn from! @nawazuddin._siddiqui Good luck to the entire team of #NooraniChehra ! Its gonna be a quirky one!”

Nupur Sanon also took to her social media to share the news that the film’s shooting has begun. “Fall in love with Noor and Hiba in Noorani Chehra #MismatchedCouple of the Year! Shooting begins today.”

The poster has Nupur hiding her face behind her hands as Nawazuddin holds up two halves of a lemon in front of his eyes. The film is being helmed by Navaniat Singh. The movie is bankrolled by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aarushi Malhotra, Nandini Sharma, Neeta Shah and Bharatkumar Shah.

The release date of Noorani Chehra is yet to be announced.