Have you seen these photos of Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan?

From a photo of Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace to clicks of Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Kriti Sanon is putting her best fashion foot forward for Luka Chuppi promotions.

Here is another look of Kriti Sanon from the promotions.

Shraddha Kapoor also posted a picture on her Instagram account.

Sharing a click of Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace, Zahan Kapoor wrote, “Andaaz-e-Nawaabi. On a crisp winter afternoon, out on the beautiful lawns, in the shadow of Ibrahim Manzil, two great men shared a laugh. #moments . #photooftheday #mood #laughter #family #nawaab #pataudi #palace #lawns #winter #india #incredible #magical.” (Photo: / Instagram)

Sharing this click, Lara Dutta Bhupathi wrote, “8 years ago I made my doubles debut, with the best partner! 😊. We make a great team @mbhupathi 😍😘.”

Neha Dhupia also posted a few pictures.

“#majorthrowback How I lovvvee posing!! ❤️Munne u listening ?! 😜,” Karishma Tanna wrote sharing these photos.