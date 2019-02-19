Have you seen these photos of Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan?

Toggle Menu
Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Neha Dhupia and Karishma Tanna among others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Saif Ali Khan social media photos
Saif Ali Khan was seen at the Pataudi Palace in a recent click. (Photo: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor/ Instagram)

From a photo of Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace to clicks of Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Kriti Sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon is putting her best fashion foot forward for Luka Chuppi promotions.

Kriti Sanon
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Here is another look of Kriti Sanon from the promotions.

Shraddha Kapoor
(Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor also posted a picture on her Instagram account.

Sharing a click of Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace, Zahan Kapoor wrote, “Andaaz-e-Nawaabi. On a crisp winter afternoon, out on the beautiful lawns, in the shadow of Ibrahim Manzil, two great men shared a laugh. #moments . #photooftheday #mood #laughter #family #nawaab #pataudi #palace #lawns #winter #india #incredible #magical.” (Photo: / Instagram)

lara dutta
(Photo: Lara Dutta Bhupathi/ Instagram)

Sharing this click, Lara Dutta Bhupathi wrote, “8 years ago I made my doubles debut, with the best partner! 😊. We make a great team @mbhupathi 😍😘.”

Neha Dhupia
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

Neha Dhupia also posted a few pictures.

Karishma Tanna
(Photo: Karishma Tanna/ Instagram)

“#majorthrowback How I lovvvee posing!! ❤️Munne u listening ?! 😜,” Karishma Tanna wrote sharing these photos.

