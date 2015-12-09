Kriti Sanon showered with love in London

Throughout her trip in London, Kriti Sanon obliged fans with photographs and autographs. Throughout her trip in London, Kriti Sanon obliged fans with photographs and autographs.

Kriti Sanon was recently in London to promote her forthcoming release, ‘Dilwale’ along with her co-stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan. During their trip, the actors received a warm welcome, danced with fans on the tracks of the film, clicked lots of selfies and had a lot of fun.

Kriti, who hails from Delhi, is new to the glam world. The ‘Heropanti’ actress was overwhelmed with the enthusiastic crowd cheering for her on her arrival at Cineworld Falthem as she visited the venue to interact with fans. It was Kriti’s first experience receiving love from the people of London.

Throughout her trip, Kriti obliged fans with photographs and autographs. Post her return to Mumbai, many fans from London began connecting with her via social networking sites.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Dilwale’ hits screens on November 18.

