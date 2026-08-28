Kriti Sanon takes a sharp dig with Raksha Bandhan post: ‘With Rakhi fashion committee still in session…’

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Many Bollywood celebrities have been sharing photos as they celebrate the special bond they share with their siblings. Kriti Sanon shared a sweet photo flaunting her and her actor sister Nupur Sanon’s wrists adorned with Rakhi, while actor Sanjay Dutt expressed his love for his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur Sanon’s Rakhi post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon shared a photo with a sharp dig at the comments about her outfit in the Giva Rakshabandhan ad, “While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session, We’re focusing on what really matters. ♥️ Happy Rakhi to all ♥️.”

Kriti has been under fire ever since the ad came out that showed her tying a Rakhi to her pet while dressed in a bralette and a skirt. A section of social media attacked her for the outfit, claiming that it hurt religious sentiments. BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut also wrote on Instagram, “It’s a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!” The ad was later pulled.

Kriti responded to the backlash, writing on Instagram: “Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I’m the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don’t have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions.”

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She added, “Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other’s health, happiness, and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!”

Sheezan Khan’s emotional Raksha Bandhan note for sister Falaq Naaz

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Actor Sheezan Khan penned a deeply emotional Raksha Bandhan note for his sister Falaq Naaz, describing her as his family, strength and one of the biggest reasons he is still here. Reflecting on their childhood and the difficult experiences they went through together, Sheezan said that while they did not have the perfect family or an easy childhood, they always had each other.

Sheezan Khan was arrested and placed in prison for the alleged abetment of suicide of his co-actor and former girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma. The actor was found dead on December 24, 2022, on the set of their television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul.

He recalled how Falaq stood by him during his time in prison, saying that she fought for him when he could not fight for himself and, in doing so, gave him a “second life.”

He wrote, “I will never forget what you did for me when I was in prison. You fought for me when I couldnt fight for myself. You stood there when it would have been easier to walk away. Somewhere in that fight, you gave me a second life. So today, I dont want to post something just because its Raksha Bandhan. I want to remind the world of who my sister is.”

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Sheezan expressed his promise to always stand by and protect his sister, while acknowledging that she had already protected him in ways he could never have imagined.

Sanjay Dutt’s Rakhi post

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Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share soem rare photos with his sisters and wrote, “Priya and Anju, I feel truly blessed to have you both as my sisters. Through every chapter of life, your love and support have been a constant. Grateful for the bond we share. Happy Raksha Bandhan ❤️@priyadutt @namrata62.”

Gaurav Khanna wishes his sister

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Actor Gaurav Khanna too shared soem old and new photos and wrote along, “Behind every great younger sibling 🤣 is a very exhausted older sister🫶. Thank you for testing out all the parental rules so I could break them easily. Thank you for everything from childhood remote control fights to major life lessons. Having an older sister like you priya di means I never have to face life’s storms alone. Happy Raksha Bandhan for every thing Priya Di ♥️.”

Rahul Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt’s rakhi

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Actor Rahul Bhatt shared a photo with sister Pooja Bhatt and wrote, “My protector- my sister ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”