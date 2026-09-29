‘Was it my fault?’: Kriti Sanon shares powerful post on victim blaming after ad backlash

Actor Kriti Sanon recently found herself at the centre of a controversy after a jewellery brand’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring her drew criticism on social media over her outfit. Following the backlash, the brand took down the advertisement. Days after the controversy, Kriti shared another cryptic post on Instagram, suggesting that revealing clothes cannot be blamed for sexual assault.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kriti challenged the idea of victim blaming and made a point that even completely covered women can be sexually assaulted. She reposted a quote by Darshan Mondkar, which read, “‘Was it my fault?’ Asked the short skirt. ‘No, it happened to me too,’ replied the Burkha. The diaper in the corner couldn’t even speak.”

ALSO READ | ‘Imagine she is being followed’: Kriti Sanon’s powerful Daughters Day post on women’s safety

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Kriti Sanon’s clothing controversy

Jewellery brand GIVA had pulled down the ad featuring actor Kriti Sanon after massive criticism on social media. In the ad, Kriti was seen wearing an ivory Indo-Western outfit, which had a bralette-style blouse, cape, and draped skirt. It was labelled ‘inappropriate’ and ‘disrespectful’ by netizens.

While deleting their advertisement, the brand issued a public statement that read, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

A day later, Kriti Sanon defended the interpretation of Raksha Bandhan, saying that the essence of festivals is in the emotions and meaning, rather than clothing. “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actor added, “We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

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On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the romantic comedy drama Cocktail 2. The actor has Bhediya 2, Don 3: The Final Chapter, and Raaka in the pipeline.