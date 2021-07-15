Kriti Sanon shares her journey from ‘Mimi to Mummy’, watch video

Actor Kriti Sanon went the extra mile for her upcoming film Mimi. The Laxman Utekar directorial features the actor as a surrogate mother, who is left in a fix after the adoptive family refuses to take the baby. To play the part, Kriti had to gain 15 kilos, and she indulged in eating all kinds of food ‘that you are not allowed to eat’. The actor added that she did not want to see food after seven days of her new diet.

In a video shared by the makers, Kriti talks about her journey of going from ‘Mimi to Mummy’. The actor starts by sharing how the film’s schedule was divided into two parts — first, where she is her normal self, and the second part, where she had to look pregnant. After completing her first schedule, the 30-year-old actor tells the team that she will be back in a different avatar, while gesturing a weight gain.

Director Laxman Utekar then says that he suggested Kriti Sanon to put on weight as only then ‘the audience will connect to Mimi’. Utekar said he was surprised to see what she did. “When we saw the moti Mimi with a seven-month belly, she looked pregnant in real,” he added.

Kriti Sanon further says that when the director told her to gain 15 kilos, she was like ‘wow, that is called prep’. She then went on to eat everything that ‘you are told not to have’. From rasgulla, burger, KFC, chocolate shake, chips, fried food, the actor is seen gorging on all kinds of food on sets, while the team keeps on feeding her more.

“After seven days, I did not want to see food,” remarks the actor. However, she goes on to add, “Honestly, now when I see the difference on screen, I am so glad we did it.”

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, Mimi will stream on Netflix from July 30.