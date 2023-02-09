Kriti Sanon says reactions to Adipurush teaser threw her off a bit: ‘Feedback from people should be heard, corrections be made if needed’

Months after the one and a half minute long visual unit of her ambitious mythological epic Adipurush received backlash for its poor VFX, actor Kriti Sanon says reactions to a teaser can’t put a question mark on an entire film, which has been made with pure heart and a grand vision.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The makers had launched the film’s teaser in October and were immediately subjected to extreme backlash for its substandard visual effects. Adipurush was eventually moved from its intended January release to June 2023 owing to additional VFX work.

Kriti, who will begin the year with her theatrical Shehzada, said the team of Adipurush took all the reactions to their stride as everyone is “extremely proud” of what they have in their hands.

When asked if the reactions to the teaser threw her off, Kriti told indianexpress.com, “Obviously it did a little bit, because it wasn’t expected. But I think the makers took it in the spirit, where I think any sort of feedback that’s coming from people should be heard. You just listen to and see how much of it is true and sort of make those corrections if needed.

“The fact that they took it in a good spirit and the fact that the intention of everyone associated with the film was very, very pure. It is not just a film for us, it is a bit more than that. It’s a film that everyone is extremely proud of, without even knowing what the results are going to be. It is not something we are doing for the final result. It is a story told very long back and today’s kids, today’s generation doesn’t even know it very well. It is important to let it out, in a manner that could be more relatable to them.”

Despite the initial reactions to the teaser, Kriti Sanon said she is positive about Adipurush as she knows the content of the film and the way Om Raut has brought the text to life on screen.

“The reaction that came that time, was not expected. We didn’t expect it. Having said that, I still have a very positive feeling towards the film. Because I know what the content is, and I know how Om has made it. I know the scenes, the dialogues. Right now, you have not even heard one proper dialogue. There is a lot! Just let it unfold and then you will see the magic.”

Earlier in a statement, Raut had said they decided to push the film as they wanted to give a “complete visual” experience to the viewers. “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history.

“In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu dramedy Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu in pivotal parts. The Rohit Dhawan directed remake is headlined by Kartik Aaryan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja and Ali Asgar among others. The film is scheduled to release on February 17.