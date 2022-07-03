Kriti Sanon says Kartik Aaryan is the ‘same guy’ he was before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success: ‘We don’t let him fly too high’

Kartik Aaryan on Saturday evening shared a video of himself with Kriti Sanon. The two were chatting and simultaneously promoting Kartik’s latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As the video began, Kriti was asked how does she feel about meeting Mr 200 (a term referring to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s box office collection, which crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office). In response, Kriti said Kartik has “gone way too high. I can’t see him anymore.” As she’s answering the question, Kartik is seen prompting answers to Kriti.

As the video progressed, Kriti was asked if Kartik is the same guy he was before the massive success of the horror-comedy. Taking a beat, Kriti said Kartik continues to be the same person she knew before. She jokingly punched Kartik and stated that “we don’t let him fly too high…” In response to the punch, Kartik said despite his success, he still feels the pain as he is still human. “Abhi bhi dard hota hai. Insaan hun,” he replied.

As Kartik continued to ask Kriti to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor said the promotions of the horror-comedy will continue till Shehzada promotions. Shehzada is yet another T-Series production venture with Kartik Aaryan. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a movie starring Pushpa The Rise actor Allu Arjun. The film brings back Kartik and Kriti together, who were last seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi.

Earlier this year, Kartik said that none of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team members expected the film to cross Rs 200 crore mark. He told News18, “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the spiritual sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release. In the second part, Kartik plays Ruhaan aka Rooh Baba who cons people by ostensibly talking to ghosts. The film sees Tabu in the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.