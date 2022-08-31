scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Kriti Sanon reveals why her mother didn’t allow her to do Karan Johar’s Lust Stories: ‘I come from a middle-class family and…’

Kriti Sanon’s mother didn't allow her to be a part of Karan Johar’s Lust Stories and a few other movies. She said her mother objected to the sensual nature of the role.

kriti sanonKriti Sanon with her mother Geeta Sanon. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has carved her path in Hindi cinema ever since she made her debut with Heropanti in 2014. She has recently won the Filmfare award for Best Actor for her performance in the 2021 film Mimi. Though Kriti completed her B.tech from New Delhi and had three job offers in hand, she decided to take a leap of faith and move to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. But, still, the actor recently revealed that she seeks her mother’s approval before signing a film.

Kriti, who recently appeared in Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan along with Tiger Shroff, her first co-star, revealed that she has said no to a few roles because her mother Geeta Sanon, a professor at Delhi university, didn’t approve of them. This included Netflix’s Lust Stories which was offered to her by Karan, which later went to Kiara Advani. The film was celebrated for embracing female sexuality.

On the show, the Mimi actor said, “My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it.” Karan’s segment in the 2018 anthology Lust Stories had a scene where the female lead had a loud orgasm in front of her family members.

In the previous episode of Koffee With Karan which hosted Kiara and Shahid Kapoor, Karan had shared, “I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role… and she said that her mom didn’t allow her.”

Karan then said that he feared he would not be able to cast an actor for the role because everyone’s mother could object to that particular sequence. But then he met Kiara at Manish Malhotra’s house, and offered her the role. Though Kiara too was “a little zoned out”, she said yes to the offer only because she wanted to be a part of a Karan Johar project.

Kriti also explained that the reason for her taking approval from her mother is an outcome of her middle-class upbringing. “I come from a middle-class family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don’t always ask my mother,” she said on the show.

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Ganapath, her first out-and-out action film. The episode of Koffee With Karan featuring her with Tiger Shroff will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday at midnight.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:03:02 pm
