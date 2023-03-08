scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Kriti Sanon reveals Prabhas’ confused reaction after Varun Dhawan fuelled dating rumours: ‘I felt really bad…”

Varun Dhawan fuelled the rumours about Kriti Sanon and Prabhas further when he seemingly confirmed their relationship during a reality show. In a recent interview, Kriti addressed the episode and Prabhas' confused reaction.

prabhas wishes kriti sanonRumours about Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon have been rife since last year (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram)

Actor Kriti Sanon has revealed she was rather worried after Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan teased her about her relationship with Prabhas on national television. Speculation about Kriti and Prabhas has been rife since last year, and there has been much talk about their supposed engagement. Varun fuelled the rumours further when he seemingly confirmed their relationship during a reality show. In a recent interview, Kriti addressed the episode and Prabhas’ confused reaction.

Speaking to BBC, Kriti said, “When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad…'”

Prabhas apparently was rather confused and asked again why Varun had said that, and Kriti hastily answered that Varun is a friend, and not to take it seriously.

On the sets of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Varun Dhawan had answered a question about Kriti Sanon’s name not being on the list of eligible single women saying, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai.” He further said, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath.”

Later, Kriti offered a clarification, saying, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji).” Varun re-shared the post and wrote, “Huys UI had ur fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour dont let ur imagination run so wild…”

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be seen together in the upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, which will release in June.

Vicky Kaushal
From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, here’s how Bollywood celebrated Holi in 2023
