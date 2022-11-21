Kriti Sanon reveals Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan’s most annoying habit

Actor Kriti Sanon recently revealed the most annoying habit of her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan. Varun praised Kriti for having a “very clean” heart, but Kriti criticised Varun for not returning her call and for not saying hello and good bye at the beginning and end of a conversation. Kriti also recalled an incident where she and other members had to analyse Varun’s ‘bum’.

Kriti said, “Something that annoys me a little bit, when you talk on the phone there is no hi, hello, nothing. ‘Haan!’ – It’s firstly that. Secondly, always when you keep the phone down there’s a subtle distraction. Either someone has called you or you have to do something else. You don’t say bye, only ‘Okay I’ll just call you back haan.’ And the call never comes! It’s a very detached conversation at the beginning and the end. Like, sometimes, you won’t say bye and you’ll just vanish.”

Kriti Sanon also revealed her favourite scene from Bhediya. She said, “My favourite scene was the one where you’re lying down with your bum towards us. Not because of that reason! But me, Banerjee and Palijo are staring at your bum and analysing it. It is too funny! We used to burst out laughing every time we were doing it because all of us were playing off each other, and Banerjee’s expressions were sometimes so funny. But that’s my favourite scene.”

Kriti further reflected on their bond and said, “I feel like, through Dilwale, we were not really friends in the beginning. We became closer friends towards the end of the shoot.”

Bhediya is all set to release in theatres on November 25.