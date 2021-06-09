Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 4 years of Raabta: ‘Little did I know that it would be our first and last’

Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday celebrated four years of Raabta by sharing a beautiful video also featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. The Dinesh Vijan film brought the rumoured couple together for the first time, and Kriti lamented that little did she know it would also be their last screen outing.

The video features some BTS footage from the shoot of Raabta and their happy memories together. It opens with the text, “A film. a journey that will always remain extremely close to my heart.” The clip also gives a glimpse of the chemistry between Sushant and Kriti, and the background score would definitely tug at your heartstrings.

Kriti Sanon also shared a long note recalling her experience of filming Raabta. The actor added that she believes in ‘connection’ and that ‘we are meant to meet people we do’. “Tan lade, tan muk jaaye, Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye…I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be..,” she wrote.

Kriti added that every project has many memories, some more than others, but it all stays with them. “Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..”

Ending the post on an emotional note, Kriti Sanon shared that Raabta will always remain close to her heart as she wrote, “Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. 💞Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. 💔 #Raabta ♾.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise in June 2020 shook the film industry, reigniting the nepotism debate and even becoming national news as central agencies investigated the actor’s death. Two days after Sushant’s death, Kriti penned a heartbreaking note remembering her friend. She later stopped reacting to developments around the case because of the harsh social media trolling. The actor then preferred to remember Sushant in her own ways, occasionally posting his photos and celebrating his work.

In an interview earlier this year, Kriti Sanon revealed why she didn’t say much about Sushant after a while. “At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity,” she told TOI.