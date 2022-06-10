Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Raabta completes 5 years: ‘Journey close to my heart’

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer Raabta clocks five years of its release today. The film, which has always been close to actor Kriti‘s heart, found a special mention on her Instagram handle. Kriti thanked Raabta’s director Dinesh Vijan and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in her post.

Kriti took to social media to share an old video where she can be seen singing the film’s hit song ‘Kuchh To Hai Tujhse Raabta’.

Also read | Kriti Sanon recalls discussing failure of Raabta with Sushant Singh Rajput over a bottle of wine

Sharing the video, Kriti captioned it, “मेहरबानी जाते जाते मुझपे कर गया, गुज़रता सा लमहा एक दामन भर गया. This one was special in many ways.. A film full of memories. . 💖 A journey close to my heart.. And I’m glad to have walked it with the two of you: Sushant and Dinoo ❤️#5YearsOfRaabta.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The actor wrote as the postscript, “Excuse the singing, emotions are pure! 🙉🫶🏻.” The actor gave the video credits to filmmaker Amar Kaushik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Sushant’s fans also commented on the post as they remembered the actor. A fan posted, “Beautiful movie ❤️ 😍Missing #SushantsinghRajput 💖,” while the other wrote, “Come back Sushant😍😍.” Some fans also came up with a hashtag for Sushant and Kriti and wrote, “5 years of #sushriti 🥺🥺❤️”. Kriti has earlier shared posts about Sushant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Sushant died at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 14, 2020.