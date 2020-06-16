Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: A part of my heart has gone with you

Kriti Sanon shared an emotional note in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Kriti Sanon shared an emotional note in Sushant Singh Rajput’s memory. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in their 2017 film Raabta, shared an emotional note in his memory on Instagram.

Kriti shared, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things…. A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”

Alongside with note, Kriti Sanon also shared a few photos of herself and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon had shared a note on Instagram which read, “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health since yesterday… and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving.. by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on Instagram.” The note ended with the statement, “Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please?? (If it is permitted by you, can we please mourn?)” Nupur had turned off the comments for this post.

Kriti Sanon was present at Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral on Monday. Mukesh Chhabra, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakravorty among others also attended the funeral.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Kapur urge people to remember Sushant Singh Rajput as a fantastic actor | Dibakar Banerjee on Sushant: Outsiders need double the talent and hard work to make it than entitled elites

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd