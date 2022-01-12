Kriti Sanon recalls the evening she ‘sulked’ with Sushant Singh Rajput over a bottle of wine, discussed why Raabta failed

Actor Kriti Sanon recalled the ‘funny’ evening when she and her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput met up with their Raabta director Dinesh Vijan to ruminate about the poor opening of the film. Raabta, a romance-drama with fantasy elements that marked Dinesh’s directorial debut, was a critical and commercial failure.

Faced with bad reviews and a lukewarm box office, Kriti said in a chat with Film Companion, the three decided to meet up over a bottle of wine and discuss what went wrong. Kriti said that during the making of the film, she’d alerted Dinesh and Sushant about the flashbacks in the film not being too effective, but they’d looked at her like, ‘Isko kuch nahi pata (What does she know)’.

The actor said, “You have to accept what has happened. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn’t understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It’s your fault if they didn’t understand). You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out.”

She continued, “It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over, guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raaja-raani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different… I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!'”

Kriti said that she learned a lot from the ‘failure’ of the film, and from failures in general. Raabta’s legacy will always be connected to Sushant, who died in 2020. Kriti recalled in the same interview how Sushant would make notes on his scripts, and how she began following the same process Raabta onwards.

The actor has a packed slate of upcoming projects. She will be seen in Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, among other films.